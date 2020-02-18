Tribute To Barbara Hammer
Toronto Media Arts Centre 32 Lisgar, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3G2
Celebrate the pioneering feminist films by artist Barbara Hammer (1939-2019) presented by re:assemblage collective and Pleasure Dome with works from the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) collection. 7 pm. Pwyc.
All funds received from the evenings program will be donated to the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant Fund.
