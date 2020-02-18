Tribute To Barbara Hammer

Toronto Media Arts Centre 32 Lisgar, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3G2

Celebrate the pioneering feminist films by artist Barbara Hammer (1939-2019) presented by re:assemblage collective and Pleasure Dome with works from the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) collection. 7 pm. Pwyc.

All funds received from the evenings program will be donated to the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant Fund.

pdome.org/2020/tribute-to-barbara-hammer

Queer
Film
