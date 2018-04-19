Tribute To The Land Defenders

Church of the Holy Trinity 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1

Gathering to celebrate those in Latin America and beyond who were killed defending Mother Earth against mining, hydroelectric and agro industries, among others. Speakers are Kevhin Ramos, Pedro Cabezas and Jennifer Mills of MISN (Mining Injustice Solidarity Network). Performances by Marimba Maya Popti’ Balun K’ana’ and Quinto Sol. 6 pm. Donations welcome.

