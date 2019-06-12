Trillium Book Award Author Readings & Reception

Ontario Creates invites you to celebrate the finalists of the 2019 Trillium Book Award at a free public reading. This year, five English books and five French titles have been shortlisted for the main awards. Three English-language poetry titles will compete for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in English language, and three French-language titles will vie for the Children's Literature in the French language prize. 7-10 pm. Bram & Bluma Appel Salon, 2nd floor. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.ca/e/61512439362