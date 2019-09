Trinity College Friends of the Library Book Sale

Sale of over 60,000 donated books, CDs, & DVDs to support the John W. Graham Library. Oct 24-28, Thu 11 am-9 pm; Fri 10 am-9 pm; Sat 10 am-8 pm; Sun noon-6 pm; Mon 10 am-8 pm. Thu $5, Fri-Mon free admission. Located upstairs in Seeley Hall, with elevator.

www.trinity.utoronto.ca/library_archives/friends/book_sale.html