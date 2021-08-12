3 days Lake Elmentaita Serena Camp package

Lake Elmentaita Serena Camp extraordinarily large tented accommodation is fine-tuned and has a charming décor with one or two twin beds, a small sitting area and a private bathroom with 24-hour hot showers and double vanities. A beautiful restaurant, bar, and lounge are available onsite with the restaurant and bar offering guests amazing views of the lake.

Guests can enjoy a number of activities such as game drives, Recurve Target Archery Range, Jogging/Walking, Colour Painting, Yoga, Water Aerobics, Educational Talk, Badminton and Botanic tour.

Day 1

Leave for Elmentaita at 0800 hours from Nairobi. Check in to the camp on arrival. After lunch go for a game drive and enjoy a sundowner in the evening. Then return to the camp to dine and spend the night.

Day 2

Start your day with a delightful breakfast before joining a tour guide for a morning game drive. After lunch, you can enjoy a massage or relax in the swimming pool. At 4pm, you go for a game drive followed by sundowners in the bush or at the camp. Bush Barbecues and breakfast by the lake shore is available at an extra cost

Day 3

Start your morning after breakfast with a game drive and then check out at 10.00 a.m.

Rates include

2 Night’s full accommodation

Game drives as detailed in the itinerary

Meals on full board: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Professional tour guide driver

Ride from Nairobi and back

Rates exclude

Personal expenses you may require

Drinks

Book with us today for as low as $280.00

For more information Contact us :

Phone call:+254 712 466903

Email address:info@dealsadventures.com

Visit our website:www.dealsadventures.com