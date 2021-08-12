6-Day Diani Beach Honeymoon Package

Day 1: Diani Reef resort and spa

Travel from Nairobi to Diani Beach Reef resort.

Day 2: Diani Reef resort and spa

After breakfast, take a morning romantic beach walk. Go through the day appreciating the lodging offices like the pool or watch films at the inn’s theater, or understand a retreat of a lifetime at a standout amongst other wellbeing and excellence spas in Africa. Toward the evening, you may have a sentimental Italian lunch at a close-by Cave Restaurant-Ali Barbour’s cavern eatery. You may go for a nightfall seashore stroll before coming back to the inn to spruce up for supper. Suppers: Breakfast, supper

Day 3: Diani Reef resort and spa

After breakfast, appreciate the morning in the inn getting a charge out of the offices. On extraordinary solicitation, we can sort out for you an entire day outing to Wasini island Safari Blue where you go through the day snookering and swimming with the dolphins. You can exploit the beautiful views to do your vacation photograph session. Alternatively, you converse with the water sports focus to compose for you a glass base vessel ride, fly skiing or scuba plunging, kite surfing and so forth. Return in the inn to spruce up before supper. Suppers: Breakfast, supper

Day 4: Diani reef resort and spa

After breakfast, take a morning romantic seashore walk. Go through the day getting a charge out of the lodging offices like the pool or watch motion pictures at the inn’s theater, or appreciate a retreat of a lifetime at outstanding amongst other wellbeing and magnificence spas in Africa. You may visit the Diani strip mall for lunch at the comfortable eateries. You may go for a nightfall beach stroll before coming back to the inn to spruce up for supper. You may take a night out at one of the close by clubs. Suppers: Breakfast, supper

Day 5: Diani reef resort and spa

After breakfast, appreciate the pool and unwind in the lodging. On an excellent honeymoon package, we can compose an entire day outing to Shiba slopes game save to see different untamed life and have cookout lunch at the cascades or treetops. Return in the inn to spruce up before supper. After supper, you may spend your last night out at a club in Diani. Suppers: Breakfast, Dinner

Day 6: Diani reef-Nairobi

After breakfast, Enjoy some portion of the early daytime unwinding by the poolside or swimming on the most recent day. Settle up with the inn by 11 a.m and leave on your excursion back to Nairobi.

Dinners – Breakfast – end of the package

