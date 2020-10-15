NOW MagazineAll EventsMEETING OF RUSSIAN-SPEAKING EMIGRANTS

MEETING OF RUSSIAN-SPEAKING EMIGRANTS

MEETING OF RUSSIAN-SPEAKING EMIGRANTS

by
10 10 people viewed this event.

WEEKLY MEETING OF RUSSIAN-SPEAKING EMIGRANTS IN NEW YORK

Weekly gatherings take place on Wednesdays at 5 PM at Coffeemania NYC Cafe.

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-10-21 @ 05:00 PM to
2022-05-25 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Trip, Camp or Retreat
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.