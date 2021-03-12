Summer Camp at Neilson Park Creative Centre

Neilson Park Creative Centre invites you to be part of our Summer Camp programming between July 5 and September 3, 2021.

We are thrilled to have you join us for a summer of art making and camp fun.

Choose from 9 weeks of camp offerings for Juniors (Ages 5-8), Seniors (Ages 8-12) and our new Intermediate group (Ages 7-11). With unique art themes for each week, let your imagination soar as you create a wide variety of art projects!

Week 1: Colour Smash

Learn about colour through a series of hands-on and interactive activities. Campers will experiment with colours as they work on drawing and painting projects using pastels, watercolours, acrylic pour and more. Let’s explore the world of colour through our art!

Week 2: Creative Exploration

Using natural and recycled materials, campers will create eco-friendly and sustainable art projects both indoors and outdoors! Make impressive pieces from your excursions through Neilson Park. Collect twigs, branches, leaves and flowers to make stamps for printmaking and natural dyes.

Week 3: Animals

Let’s enter together the animal world expressed in art and creativity! From bugs and butterflies to dinosaurs and monsters, campers are encouraged to use all their senses to seek motivation around them and to show their creativity through artmaking using a wide variety of materials to push their imagination to the limit.

Week 4: Art in the City

Let’s create art from observation and drawing motivation from the daily objects that surround us within our city or neighbourhood, such as nature, transportation, murals and street art. Campers will be exploring new elements and methods in drawing, painting, collage, and design while discovering what their dream city looks like through their eyes!

Week 5: Hands On!

Learning about colour mixing, dying, and painting fabrics, campers will be able to design their own signature masterpieces! Working on a variety of projects, participants will explore materials and techniques through this hands-on, tactile camp.

Week 6: Outer Space

Jaunt within galaxies as you participate in exciting projects. Using a variety of mixed-media materials, campers will explore galactic elements like stars, planets, dark matter and cosmic dust. Be ready to blast off into outer space.

Week 7: Art and Play

This camp will explore alternative methods of creating art, focusing on play, experimentation, and imagination to build new techniques for creating art. Intermediates and Seniors will also learn how to take still photographs and put them in sequence to create a mini, moving animation of their own creations.

Week 8: Creative Studio

Learn what it’s like to be a professional artist for the week. Using materials, tools, and techniques each camper will know what it feels like to paint, sketch, and draw in our art studios. We will gain inspiration from master painters and contemporary artists in order to create our own body of work.

Week 9: Summer Festival

Summer camp ends with a week of art and fun! The atmosphere of carnivals, festivals and circuses will inspire the creation of art, masks, musical instruments and homemade games as campers explore the boundaries of artmaking while working on their creations.

