Toronto Cider Festival – Farm to Table Experience at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery

The Road Trip experience includes a specially curated itinerary of places to see in Caledon, along with an authentic farm to table picnic featuring high quality artisan ciders, breads and foods using traditional methods and local products by Spirit Tree Estate Cidery!

The purchase of this experience contributes to our mission of feeding 10,000 children this year, as well as supporting local family run businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Let’s go, let’s travel local, let’s support local businesses, let’s explore what Ontario has to offer.

Visit www.torontociderfestival.com to reserve your experience! The summer is short and spaces are extremely limited!