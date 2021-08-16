COVID-19

Toronto Cider Festival Presents The Road Trip – Summer Vineyard Picnic at Small Talk Vineyards

The Road Trip experience includes a specially curated itinerary of places to see in Niagara-on-the-Lake, along with an exclusive vineyard.

Aug 16, 2021

The Road Trip experience includes a specially curated itinerary of places to see in Niagara-on-the-Lake, along with an exclusive vineyard picnic in the most fun, colourful, happy place in all of wine country, Small Talk Vineyards!

The purchase of this experience contributes to our mission of feeding 10,000 children this year, as well as supporting local family run businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Let’s go, let’s travel local, let’s support local businesses, let’s explore what Ontario has to offer.

Visit www.torontociderfestival.com to reserve your experience! The summer is short and spaces are extremely limited!

Additional Details

Event Price - $149.99

Your Email Address - contact@torontociderfestival.com

Venue Address - 1242 Irvine Rd

Date And Time
2021-08-16 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-10-10

Location
1242 Irvine Rd, 1242 Irvine Rd

Event Types
Trip, Camp or Retreat

Event Category
Food & Drink

