Blurring realities between contemporary music, technology, gaming and theatre, Triptych features the premiere of 3 interdisciplinary works by Remy Siu, Sabrina Schroeder(composer) + Jenna Harris (playwright/actor), and Peter Hatch's ‘Triptych’. 20 years in the making, Thin Edge New Music Collective will perform the world premiere of the entirety of this monumental 3 part chamberwork exploring the theatricality of musical ritual. 8 pm. $25-$35. thinedgenewmusiccollective.com