Triptych (Eyes Of One On Another)

Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario

Luminato Festival presents a multidisciplinary performance by Bryce Dessner, in collaboration with librettist Korde Arrington Tuttle and director Kaneza Schaal (ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann). 

The performance explores photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's uncanny ability to make the viewer question commonly held beliefs on race, gender and politics. Jun 22 at 8 pm. $35 & up.

facebook.com/events/597245680739711

Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario
