Triptych (Eyes Of One On Another)
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario
Luminato Festival presents a multidisciplinary performance by Bryce Dessner, in collaboration with librettist Korde Arrington Tuttle and director Kaneza Schaal (ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann).
The performance explores photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's uncanny ability to make the viewer question commonly held beliefs on race, gender and politics. Jun 22 at 8 pm. $35 & up.
