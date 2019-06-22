Triptych (Eyes Of One On Another)

Luminato Festival presents a multidisciplinary performance by Bryce Dessner, in collaboration with librettist Korde Arrington Tuttle and director Kaneza Schaal (ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann).

The performance explores photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's uncanny ability to make the viewer question commonly held beliefs on race, gender and politics. Jun 22 at 8 pm. $35 & up.

facebook.com/events/597245680739711