Triptych: The Musical World Of Hieronymus Bosch

Trinity St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

The Toronto Consort presents male vocal octet Cappella Pratensis performing music from the era and city (’s-Hertogenbosch) of Dutch Renaissance painter Hieronymus Bosch in the manner depicted in a Bosch painting. 8 pm. $24-$60, srs $22-$55, under 35 and full-time students w/ ID $15. Mar 3 & 4.

Trinity St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental

