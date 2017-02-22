Triptych: The Musical World Of Hieronymus Bosch
Trinity St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
The Toronto Consort presents male vocal octet Cappella Pratensis performing music from the era and city (’s-Hertogenbosch) of Dutch Renaissance painter Hieronymus Bosch in the manner depicted in a Bosch painting. 8 pm. $24-$60, srs $22-$55, under 35 and full-time students w/ ID $15. Mar 3 & 4.
