True Crime

by Torquil Campbell and Chris Abraham, with Julian Brown (The Castleton Massive). An artist portrays a conman in this theatrical piece about how we all fake it, one way or another. Does an intricate con differ that much from a successful work of art? Previews Jan 16, opens Jan 17 and runs to Jan 20, Tue-Sat 8:30 pm, late show Fri 11 pm, mat Sat 1:30 pm. $20-$50.