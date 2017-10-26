Trump's America And The Plague Of Illiberal Democracy
York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3
In this lecture, Professor Henry Giroux will explore how the Trump presidency can be explained by a broader look at how liberal democracy is losing its grip on the public imagination, and will argue that a debate must begin over rethinking politics outside of the discourse of capitalism. 6:30 pm. Free. N940 Ross Building. Pre-register.
Free
