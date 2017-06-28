Trunk Tales Lecture Series: Heroes Of Their Day – Canada's Ukrainians in War
Ukrainian Museum of Canada 620 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
To support of our current exhibit (running till March 31, 2018) the Museum is presenting the first of our Trunk Tales: Leaving home ... finding home Lecture Series. This lecture will feature Dr. Lubomyr Luciuk, a professor of political geography at The Royal Military College of Canada, in Kingston. This lecture will be in English. 7 pm. $20, stu $10.
