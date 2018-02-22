Truth And Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Group: Session 3

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

The Edward P. Taylor Library & Archives is hosting a series of 7 monthly reading groups to discuss Honouring the Truth, Reconciling for the Future: Summary of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. For this session, participants should read the Legacy section of the report, pages 134-182, in advance of the gathering. 6:30-8 pm.

Free, no registration required, see website more info.

Info
Free
Community Events
