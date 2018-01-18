Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Group #2

The Edward P. Taylor Library & Archives is hosting a series of 7 monthly reading groups to discuss Honouring the Truth, Reconciling for the Future: Summary of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. The Commission was established in 2008 with the dual mandate of gathering the testimony of survivors of the residential school system and providing a path forward to healing and reconciliation. This reading group will pay particular attention to questions of how cultural producers and art institutions can acknowledge our roles in a colonial past and present, how we can develop practices that work toward reconciliation, and how to understand the calls to action in an artistic context. We are excited to welcome Michael White and Jeffrey Kiyoshk Ross as co-facilitators of the reading group, as well as Knowledge Keeper Amy Desjarlais. For this session, participants should read the History section of the report, pages 37 - 133, in advance of the gathering. 6:30-8 pm. Free. Drop-in event.