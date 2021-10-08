Truthsgiving 2021 is a one-day virtual festival taking place on October 17, 2021, from 3 to 8 pm. Coined by Indigenous activist Sikowis, aka Christine Nobiss, “Truthsgiving” is a recognition of Indigenous resistance, the unlearning of false beliefs around the history of Thanksgiving, and the dismantling of colonial-imperialist systems that continue to oppress and dispossess Indigenous communities. For this second iteration of Truthsgiving, the Art Gallery of York University will partner once again with artists-activists Amoya Reé, Keosha Love, and Jayda Marley in a call for action in support of Indigenous resurgence, land reclamation, and liberation.

From the protection and restitution of lands and waterways to the revitalization of languages, ancestral medicines, healing practices, and traditional foodways, Indigenous peoples across Turtle Island continue their commitment to cultural resurgence by honouring their responsibilities to their lands, communities, and cultures. Truthsgiving is dedicated to amplifying these actions, as we express gratitude through community care and food.

The festival includes a spoken word poetry performance by Peterborough’s Poet Laureate Sarah Lewis (Curve Lake First Nation); a workshop on Indigenous plant medicine facilitated by Joe Pitawanakwat (Wiikwemkoong First Nation); a workshop on food sovereignty facilitated by Laurie Hermiston; a panel discussion on Indigenous reclamation with activists Jayda Marley, Lua Mondor, and Kahsenniyo Williams (Mohawk Nation Wolf Clan), with moderator Keosha Love; and a dance and musical performances by Nichole M. Leveck (Wendat), Nazarene Pope, Indiana Cada, and Isaiah Cada. The festival closes with our very first Community Award ceremony where 3 leaders will be recognized and celebrated for the impactful work they are doing in their respective communities. We can’t wait to celebrate and educate!

Truthsgiving 2021 is presented in partnership with Our Women’s Voices.

To register for the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/truthsgiving-virtual-festival-2021-tickets-187207591947