TSO: Gimeno + Dvořák’s “New World”

Toronto Symphony Orchestra concert.

A convergence of old and new worlds inspired something truly special in Dvořák’s soul-stirring “New World” Symphony. You’ll also hear Martinů’s evocative The Rock, mid-20th century music similarly inspired by the opportunity of a “new world”. A World Première from Toronto-based composer Luis Ramirez opens the concert, and Berlin Philharmonic Principal Horn Stefan Dohr gives the Canadian Première of Abrahamsen’s Horn Concerto, which was written especially for him.

Tickets & Info:

April 27-30 at 8 pm. Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.ca, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375