TSO: Gimeno, Lisiecki & Tchaikovsky 5

Gustavo Gimeno leads one of Tchaikovsky’s best-loved works, the impassioned Fifth Symphony. Prokofiev’s electrifying Second Piano Concerto is a virtuoso display in the hands of Canadian star Jan Lisiecki. Cris Derksen’s music draws upon both her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry, and Derksen’s Celebration Prelude—the first of five season-wide preludes composed in honour of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary. The blockbuster concert begins with the TSO and the young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra side by side for colourful music of Shostakovich.
Tickets & Info:
April 22-24, Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 8 pm, Sun 3 pm. Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.ca, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
Location Address - 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Tickets start at $29