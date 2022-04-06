TSO: Gimeno, Lisiecki & Tchaikovsky 5

Gustavo Gimeno leads one of Tchaikovsky’s best-loved works, the impassioned Fifth Symphony. Prokofiev’s electrifying Second Piano Concerto is a virtuoso display in the hands of Canadian star Jan Lisiecki. Cris Derksen’s music draws upon both her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry, and Derksen’s Celebration Prelude—the first of five season-wide preludes composed in honour of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary. The blockbuster concert begins with the TSO and the young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra side by side for colourful music of Shostakovich.

Shostakovich: Overture on Russian and Kirghiz Folk Themes*

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Cris Derksen: Celebration Prelude ( World Première /TSO Commission)

/TSO Commission) Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 *Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra performs side by side with the TSO.

Tickets & Info:

April 22-24, Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 8 pm, Sun 3 pm. Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.ca, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375