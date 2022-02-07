TSO Livestream: Bach’s Brandenburg & More

Jonathan Crow, leader & violin

Chelsea Gu, violin (Winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award)

Kelly Zimba Lukić, flute

Leonie Wall, flute

Sarah Jeffrey, oboe

Michael Sweeney, bassoon

Andrew McCandless, trumpet

Winona Zelenka, cello

J. S. Bach: Prelude to Suite No. 1 for Unaccompanied Cello, BWV 1007

J. S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049

J. S. Bach: Concerto for Bassoon, Strings and Oboe d’Amore, after BWVs 169, 49, 1053

J. S. Bach: Suite No. 3 for Orchestra, BWV 1068 – Mvt. II (“Air on the G String”)

J. S. Bach: Concerto for Two Violins and String Orchestra, BWV 1043 – Mvt. I

J. S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, BWV 1047

Feb 9 at 8 pm. Free. Available to watch until Feb 16.