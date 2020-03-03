TSO: Music Of John Williams

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Celebrate the undisputed king of movie music with a look back at four decades of John Williams’s beloved works! There will be no shortage of fan favourites including themes from Jaws, Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, Hook and more. It’s going to be a feast of film scores – join in and let the magic begin. March 3-5, Tuesday & Thursday 8 pm, Wednesday 2 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $43.

For tickets, call 416-593-1285 or visit TSO.CA

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario View Map
416-593-1285
