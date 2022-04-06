TSO: Peter, the Wolf & the Kiwi

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 6, 2022

Delight in a musical menagerie as the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Barrett Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser bring two animal adventures vividly to life. Prokofiev’s timeless symphonic fable, Peter and the Wolf, and Kiwis Can’t Play the Violin—a World Première from TSO RBC Affiliate Composer Emilie LeBel, based on an original children’s book about the wonders that encouragement can accomplish.

April 16 at 2 and 4 pm. Tickets start at $23, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

Sat, Apr 16th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Roy Thomson Hall

