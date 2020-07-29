NOW MagazineAll EventsTTES Summer Market 2020

TTES Summer Market 2020

Team Toronto Etsy Sellers

TTES Summer Market 2020

by Team Toronto Etsy Sellers
 
165 people viewed this event.

Team Toronto Etsy Sellers presents its Summer Market, August 15 from 11 am-6 pm. Free admission. At the Great Hall (side entrance).

https://www.facebook.com/events/198626561322431

 

Date And Time

2020-08-16 @ 11:00 AM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

The Great Hall
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

The Great Hall

 

Share With Friends

Team Toronto Etsy Sellers

Comments are Closed.