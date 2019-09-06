Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Festival 2019
Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
The fourth annual Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Festival celebrates the the next generation of jazz musicians from Canada and beyond, featuring 5 outdoor stages and free masterclasses. TU Jazz Fest is the first initiative in Canada to mainly feature young musicians.
All-ages event Sep 6-7 at Mel Lastman Square (Fri 4:30-9:30 pm, Sat noon-9:30 pm). Free.
Info
Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Critics' Picks
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Festivals
Jazz/Classical/Experimental