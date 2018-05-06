Tune Up Toronto! Play Your Gender + Screening Womxn In Music Panel & Mixer

Canadian Music Week screening of the award-winning rockumentary Play Your Gender, featuring Kinnie Starr, about the lack of women producers in music. Followed by panel discussion and networking. All proceeds to Girls Rock Camp Toronto's programs and the ticket price includes food and beverage. Doors 6 pm, screening 6:30 pm. $15, on eventbrite.com.

This fundraiser would not be possible without the generous support of Music Ontario and Now Toronto.