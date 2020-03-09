Tuning the Brain with Music
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Screening of the documentary about people whose lives and mental health have literally been saved by music.Q&A w/ director Isabelle Raynauld to follow (Mar 9). Local music therapists will be present for Q&A’s on subsequent days. 6:45 pm. Mar 9, 10, 11 and 15. $13.
eventbrite.ca/e/tuning-the-brain-with-music-toronto-screenings-march-9th-15-th-2020-tickets-94849586667
