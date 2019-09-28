Turandot
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
by Giacomo Puccini (Canadian Opera Company). A man plays a deadly game to win the princess’ hand. Performed in Italian with English surtitles. Opens Sep 28 and runs to Oct 27, see website for schedule. $35-$350 (specially priced $22 tickets are available after September 3 for people under the age of 30).
