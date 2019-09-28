Turn Up The Volume!

to Google Calendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00

Metropolitan Community Church 115 Simpson, Toronto, Ontario

Benefit concert with performances by Kim Wheatley, Social Mystics and Shout Sister Toronto South West, hosted by Deb Pearce. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $21. Benefits Realize Canada, an organization that helps people living with HIV and other episodic disabilities.

realizecanada.org/en/turn-up-the-volume  //  info@hivandrehab.ca

Info

Metropolitan Community Church 115 Simpson, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World
to Google Calendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Turn Up The Volume! - 2019-09-28 18:00:00