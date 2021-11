8 people viewed this event.

Twenty One Pilots

The Icy Tour concert. Aug 27, 2022. Doors 6:30 pm, show 8 pm. $49.50, $79.50, $99.50, $129.50. On sale Nov 24. All ages. Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay. http://livenation.com