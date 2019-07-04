Twice Blessed

Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2

Exhibition of archival work of Torontonian Johnny Abush. The exhibition explores a selection of Abush’s photographs, articles and ephemera, giving an archival overview of the experience of the Jewish LGBT community in the 80s-90s, a tumultuous period with events such as the 1981 Bathhouse Raids, the establishment of Lesbian and Gay Pride Day in Toronto and the HIV/AIDS crisis. Jul 4-Aug 5. Free. 

Info

Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
Art
