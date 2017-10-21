Twists & Turns: The Art of Thriller Writing

Mark Billingham and Chris Brookmyre, the UK’s leading crime and thriller writers, sit down with Joy Fielding to discuss the art of their trade. They present their murderous and evil recipes for writing a successful story: suspense, fear, plot twists and turns. Hosted by Canisia Lubrin. 2-3 pm. $18, stu/youth free. Part of IFOA 2017 from Oct 19-29.