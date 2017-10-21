Twists & Turns: The Art of Thriller Writing
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Mark Billingham and Chris Brookmyre, the UK’s leading crime and thriller writers, sit down with Joy Fielding to discuss the art of their trade. They present their murderous and evil recipes for writing a successful story: suspense, fear, plot twists and turns. Hosted by Canisia Lubrin. 2-3 pm. $18, stu/youth free. Part of IFOA 2017 from Oct 19-29.
