Two Birds One Stone
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
by Natasha Greenblatt and Rimah Jabr (Pomme Grenade Productions/The RISER Project). This play investigates the histories of two women – a Palestinian Muslim and a Jewish Canadian – and the forces that push them through time and across continents to find each other.
Previews May 3, opens May 4 and runs to May 13, Mon-Sat 7 or 9:30 pm (see website). $15 each show, or $20 for any two shows in RISER.
