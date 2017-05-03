Two Birds One Stone

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

by Natasha Greenblatt and Rimah Jabr (Pomme Grenade Productions/The RISER Project). This play investigates the histories of two women – a Palestinian Muslim and a Jewish Canadian – and the forces that push them through time and across continents to find each other.

Previews May 3, opens May 4 and runs to May 13, Mon-Sat 7 or 9:30 pm (see website). $15 each show, or $20 for any two shows in RISER.

