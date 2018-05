Natasha Greenblatt and Rimah Jabr present and perform their fictional documentary play, an exploration of the histories of a Palestinian Muslim and a Jewish Canadian and the forces that push the women together. Previews Jun 21, opens Jun 22 and runs to Jun 30, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $5-$50 pwyc (no one turned away). In the Workspace.

www.tarragontheatre.com/show/two-birds-one-stone/