TXN: A Video-Essay by Matthew Progress
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
This video-essay will take audience members on a dynamic trip down memory lane of the movements and moments that shaped & defined Black culture in Toronto. Following the screening, a panel conversation will be held with Matthew Progress, filmmaker Cazhhmere and journalist Camille Dundas, to take a deeper dive into the themes of the video-essay, and continue the conversation. 3 pm. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/TXN-VideoEssay
Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
Black History
Free
Film