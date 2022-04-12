Tyler Mitchell: Cultural Turns

American artist Tyler Mitchell (b. 1995) is featured in a multi-faceted exhibition titled Cultural Turns that will include work on view at the CONTACT Gallery (80 Spadina) May 1 – June 30, 2022, as well as outdoor public installations at Toronto’s Metro Hall and on two downtown billboards. The project represents the artist’s first solo exhibition in Canada and his first public installation work. Presented as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.