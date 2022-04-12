Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 12, 2022

Tyler Mitchell: Cultural Turns

American artist Tyler Mitchell (b. 1995) is featured in a multi-faceted exhibition titled Cultural Turns that will include work on view at the CONTACT Gallery (80 Spadina) May 1 – June 30, 2022, as well as outdoor public installations at Toronto’s Metro Hall and on two downtown billboards. The project represents the artist’s first solo exhibition in Canada and his first public installation work. Presented as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.

Location Address - 80 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON

Event Price - Free

Sun, May 1st, 2022
to Thu, Jun 30th, 2022

Contact Gallery

Art Exhibition

Art

