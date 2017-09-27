U-Feast: Along The Indian Coast

The cuisine of Goa is influenced by its Hindu origins, the four hundred years of Portuguese colonization and the Muslim rule that preceded the Portuguese. Harsh Chawla and Derek Valleau, Pukka's passionate owners will cater to your palatal curiosities this evening as the spicy and savoury cuisine of Goa is put on true display for the first time in Toronto.

To compliment the flavours of this feast, the unique wines of Rioja will provide an exceptional accompaniment to this special dining experience. Enjoy select, limited release rosés and whites with balanced fruitiness that will offset fiery dishes and bold reds to round out rich, aromatic mains. 7 pm. $70.