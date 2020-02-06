U Of T Drama Festival: A Weekend Of Competitive Theatre

Hart House Theatre 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

Hart House Theatre and the U of T Drama Coalition present the U of T Drama Festival: A Weekend of Competitive Theatre. The three nights of original one-act plays feature students from multiple colleges from the three U of T campuses. Feb 6-8, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm. $12, stu/srs $10.

harthouse.ca/theatre/show/u-of-t-drama-festival-2020

Info

Hart House Theatre 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3 View Map
All Ages
Stage
Festivals
Theatre
416-975-8555
