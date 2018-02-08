U of T Drama Festival

Hart House Theatre 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

Hart House Theatre and the University of Toronto Drama Coalition present a showcase for up-and-coming theatrical talent from the university's three campuses. Every February, a plethora of original one act plays compete for five coveted awards over the three nights of this annual adjudicated festival.

Feb 8-10, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm. $12, stu/srs $10.

harthouse.ca/u-of-t-drama-festival-2018

Hart House Theatre 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
