Hart House Theatre and the University of Toronto Drama Coalition present a showcase for up-and-coming theatrical talent from the university's three campuses. Every February, a plethora of original one act plays compete for five coveted awards over the three nights of this annual adjudicated festival.

Feb 8-10, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm. $12, stu/srs $10.

harthouse.ca/u-of-t-drama-festival-2018