Udo Kasemets @ 100a

A towering figure in Toronto’s experimental music scene, Estonian-born Canadian composer Udo Kasemets work defied categorization. Arraymusic celebrates Kasemets’ centenary with a program focusing on his lesser-known chamber works, curated by Array pianist and long-time Kasemets collaborator Stephen Clarke. 8 pm. $30 or pwyc.

