Ugly Sweater Skateboard Session

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre 870 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3G9

Ugly Sweater Skate is an opportunity for the community to get together, mingle with friends, meet new people, and support a great cause. The event includes a collection of sock donations as part of an effort by Skate for Change, an international network of skateboarders, giving back to their cities. 2-4 pm. Free.  facebook.com/events/306096360111169

Info
Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre 870 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3G9 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-617-7454
