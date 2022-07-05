Ukrainian Frontline Photography

Exhibit of photographs documenting the war in Ukraine.

Included within the display will be works by both native Ukrainian people as well as an Estonian photographer. The exhibit is coming to Toronto thanks to curator Kateryna Radchenko from Ukraine and Okapi gallery located in Tallinn. The photographs show crushed municipal and civil buildings, vehicles, and bridges; soldiers and ordinary citizens with all kinds of weapons and Molotov cocktails; carrying the deceased ones and rescuing domestic animals; rolling suitcases on ruined streets, fire, and smoke in snowy trenches.

The authors of the photos are the local street photography flagships Yurko Dyanchychyn, Serhiy Hudak, Mikhail Palinchak, Oleg Petrasiuk, Alina Smutko, Stas Yurchenko, Sergei Ylyashenko, Mstyslav Chernov, Sergey Korovayny, Volodymyr Petrov, Pavel Dorogoy, Viacheslav Ratynski, Oleksandr Ratushniak. Besides the Ukrainian authors, the exhibition also features fresh shots from the front line by their Estonian counterpart Dmitry Kotjuh.

The exhibit can be seen at VEMU (Tartu College, 310 Bloor St. W.) from May 1 until August 1, and also at the Cotton Factory in Hamilton from June 1st for the duration of the summer with the exception of two weeks from June 14th- 28th when it will move to Hamilton City Hall.