Ukrainian Independence Day Celebration
Centennial Park 256 Centennial Park Rd, Toronto, Ontario M9C 5N3
Hosted by the Toronto Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. The outdoor stage show starts at 1 pm, featuring Ukrainian dancers and vocalists. Indulge in the food court, beverage gardens, market place, children's play centre and more at the 28th annual celebration. 10 am-11 pm. Free.
Centennial Park 256 Centennial Park Rd, Toronto, Ontario M9C 5N3
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events