Un Poyo Rojo

Canadian Stage presents a dance/theatre comedy choreographed and performed by Nicolás Poggi and Luciano Rosso. In an empty locker room, two men move effortlessly from wrestling to dance, acrobatics to physical comedy in this irresistible distortion of the expectations of manhood. Opens Oct 3 and runs to Oct 11, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, Sun 2 pm. $49-$79.