Un Poyo Rojo
Berkeley Street Theatre 26 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W3
Canadian Stage presents a dance/theatre comedy choreographed and performed by Nicolás Poggi and Luciano Rosso. In an empty locker room, two men move effortlessly from wrestling to dance, acrobatics to physical comedy in this irresistible distortion of the expectations of manhood. Opens Oct 3 and runs to Oct 11, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, Sun 2 pm. $49-$79.
Info
Berkeley Street Theatre 26 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W3 View Map
Stage
Dance, Theatre