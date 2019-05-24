Unceded: Voices of the Land exhibition; the first Canadian Entry to the Venice Architecture Biennale to be presented in its full integrity in North America. Led by the world renowned “Contemporary Master of Architecture” and traditional Elder Douglas Cardinal, showcases the works and voice of prominent Indigenous architects and designers from across Turtle Island who share an Indigenous vision for the future. The talk will bring some of the architects involved on how the project came together and what its potential impacts will be. 6 pm. Free w/ RSVP (ROM admission not included.)

