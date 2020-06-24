Uncertain Futures in the Time of Crises

We’ve all seen the headlines and heard the stories. The “new normal” post-COVID sounds pretty dire, but amongst all this uncertainty also lie new possibilities and opportunities to change course. How do we make sense of all of this? What can we be certain of? And how do we begin to imagine a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world in the aftermath of such a crisis?

While nobody knows what will happen, we can definitely try to take stock of things and think of what we might want to see emerge. In this panel, we will convene different historical, cultural and institutional perspectives and begin to envision what the new normal might look like in Toronto post COVID-19. We will also be joined by award-winning Futurist Maggie Greyson who will help us use some foresight tools to envision the futures that both panelists and participants might want to see. 2-3:30 pm. Free. Presented by Myseum of Toronto.

The webinar will take place over Zoom. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca/e/108724782752