UNCHARTED: TEDxToronto Digital Event Series

Interactive digital experience centred around ideas worth spreading, both big and small. Join the community of thinkers and doers to encounter critical new ideas and perspectives, be inspired to think differently, and engage in meaningful conversations. Speakers include Kofi Hope (urban changemaker), Catherine Hernandez (writer), Kamran Khan (Doctor and Founder, Blue Dot), and Amanda Munday (Founder, The Workaround). Nov 26 at 7 pm. Tickets at https://uncharted.tedxtoronto.com/uncharted-a-series-of-digital-events