The Women’s Art Association of Canada is pleased to present UNCHARTED WATERS, a group exhibition by eleven WAAC Studio Artists. The artistic perspectives brought together in this show of current works by eleven studio artists of WAAC create a collective statement of creative resilience in face of the pandemic experience. While each artist has distinctive processes and ways of working, this show conveys the current community pulse, and welcomes participation by all who visit.

April 13-30, 2022. Open house on April 23 from 1-3 pm; meet the artists, and hear a brief introduction about “Uncharted Waters” at 2 pm. Dignam Gallery, 23 Prince Arthur Avenue. womensartofcanada.ca