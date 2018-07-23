Tara Atluri
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
In her book Uncommitted crimes: the defiance of the artistic imagi/nation, Tara Atluri pays tribute a new generation of artists whose creative frames of reference derive from multiple national, religious and cultural identities, and who are deviating from the mainstream to create art that engages with questions of societal oppression, survival and resistance. 7 pm. Free.
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Free
